Barton picked for Liverpool student accommodation scheme

Barton Group Services managing director Matt Fawcett (left) and Mount Property Group managing director Michael Chrysokhou

Located on Devon Street in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter, the development will provide accommodation for 124 students, with 80 en-suite rooms and 44 studios.

The project is scheduled for completion in September 2020.

Barton Group Services managing director Matt Fawcett said: “Kickstarting our second project with Mount Property Group builds on the successful and trusted partnership we have developed together. Innnovo sits only a stone’s throw away from our current scheme on site, Natex, both perfectly positioned within the Knowledge Quarter offering students high-end living accommodation.

“In addition to being appointed as management contractor on Innovo, we are also providing construction design and SHEQ services, so it’s a full team offering which is firmly rooted in providing reliable cost certainty and a truly transparent approach.”

Innovo House is supported by funding from Singaporean institutional investor Solibuild Group Holdings.

