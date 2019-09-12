Barton picked for Liverpool student accommodation scheme

Located on Devon Street in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter, the development will provide accommodation for 124 students, with 80 en-suite rooms and 44 studios.
The project is scheduled for completion in September 2020.
Barton Group Services managing director Matt Fawcett said: “Kickstarting our second project with Mount Property Group builds on the successful and trusted partnership we have developed together. Innnovo sits only a stone’s throw away from our current scheme on site, Natex, both perfectly positioned within the Knowledge Quarter offering students high-end living accommodation.
“In addition to being appointed as management contractor on Innovo, we are also providing construction design and SHEQ services, so it’s a full team offering which is firmly rooted in providing reliable cost certainty and a truly transparent approach.”
Innovo House is supported by funding from Singaporean institutional investor Solibuild Group Holdings.
