Basildon approves £1.3bn data centre

Developer Caineal has secured approval to build a data centre on a strategic site near the A127 and Old Nevendon Road in Wickford.

Construction costs have been estimated at £500m, with a further £500m+ to be spent on the computer equipment.

Representing one of the largest single private investments in the borough's history, the development is expected to create more than 600 construction-related jobs.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our borough," said Cllr Jessica Power, cabinet member for jobs and skills. "It places Basildon at the heart of the UK's AI revolution and will act as a magnet for high-value, technology-led businesses, driving skills development and creating long-term employment opportunities."

Caineal partner John Bourne said: "This is a chance for the area to become a powerhouse in the AI data economy. We're proud to be investing in Basildon and helping to position it as a centre of technological excellence."

Construction is expected to start once final planning formalities are completed.

In addition to the data centre, the development includes the creation of a 34-acre nature reserve to the east of the site.

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