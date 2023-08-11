Batching plant specialist adds recycling line

A Cams screening plant

Cormac Engineering now offers Italian-made Cams crushing, shredding, and screening plants alongside Marini asphalt batching plants and Frumecar concrete batching plants, which it also represents.

Cormac also designs and manufactures bitumen storage & transfer systems, bio fuel storage and cement silos.

Its arrangement with Cams represents a move to expand its portfolio into the recycling and waste management industry.

Cormac Engineering managing director Steve Corbett said: "This partnership solidifies our position as a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions, as well as showcasing the natural progression, and we look forward to working with Cams and introducing their exceptional products to our valued customers."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk