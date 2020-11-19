Bateman invests in dumpers

Some of Bateman's new six-tonne dumpers

With construction work continuing during the second national lockdown, Bateman Groundworks has already identified multiple sites across its portfolio for the new machines to get to work.

The dumpers were bought from Thwaites distributor Ernest Doe.

Bateman Groundworks managing director Jason Ramsey said. “We chose Thwaites after careful consultation with our on-site team, hire suppliers and stakeholders. Whatever question we asked, whether it related to safety, quality, suitability, preference or cost of ownership, the answer came back Thwaites.”

He added: “The beginning of the pandemic gave our business time to reflect. The business has reacted well to ensure we are compliant and considered in our dealings, which we trust will serve our clients and the people of Norfolk well. We see, and are confident of, a buoyant regional market through to 2025.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk