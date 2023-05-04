Batteries save Keltbray thousands

Battery-generator combination means a smaller generator can be used

Diesel generators on construction sites are generally substantially larger than they otherwise need to be, so that they can cope with occasional spikes in demand. Battery energy storage technology can help generators cope with these spikes and so allow smaller – and therefore less thirsty – generators to be used.

Throughout 2022, Keltbray introduced Aggreko’s battery storage systems on 12 projects around the UK. This was the result of saving more than 75,000 litres of fuel, equating to more than £100,000 in fuel costs.

“We often see hired equipment that is oversized as an attempted level of resilience, but it also means it is often running at less than 30% load and therefore inefficient,” said Aggreko engineer Kath Argent, who worked with Keltbray to audit its power requirements. “Aggreko right-sizes its equipment and implements other techniques, such as load on demand, for maximum efficiency.”

Keltbray head of environmental sustainability Kiro Tamer said: “We wanted to look at batteries for some time, but it also needed to make commercial sense and market conditions just hadn’t made it viable until that point. When fuel prices started to rise around April 2022, that’s when things started to change. Since then, the adoption of the technology has come along so quickly.”

He adds: “The versatility of this technology is demonstrated via the wide variety of projects and sites we have been able to introduce it into, making it a fundamental part of our decarbonisation strategy. In just 12 months, we went from using no batteries, to them accounting for at least 25% of our temporary power procurement with Aggreko.

“Our industry is working relentlessly to become more sustainable, but there are still many hurdles to overcome. Power procurement has never been simple, and I think there is a general lack of understanding on how to reduce reliance on diesel generators where there is no access to the grid. But there are solutions out there – as evidenced in this sustainability success story. For those who want to reap the rewards, the technology is there for the taking and companies like Aggreko can help implement it smartly and quickly.”

