Bauer wins A465 piling

Future Valleys Construction, a consortium of FCC, Roadbridge, Meridiam, Alun Griffiths and Atkins, is widening an 11 mile (18km) stretch of the A465 between Dowlais Top and Hirwain, in the Merthyr Tydfl area.

Bauer Technologies, a Bishop Stortford-based subsidiary of Germany’s Bauer Aktiengesellschaft, has been awarded the substantial piling works for the project. Its scope of works is split over three phases, running for three years from starting October 2021.

Its work includes contiguous wall piles ranging from 880mm to 1500mm with additional bearing piles of a similar diameter. All piles will require an element of rock drilling within the carboniferous millstone series located beneath the site, adding complexity to the project.

Michael Jones, managing director of Bauer Technologies, said the project was both “challenging and complex” but his team was “more than capable of completing this project on time and to budget”.

