Baxi chooses Freedom

Freedom will offer the Baxi range of heat pumps and associated products

Founded in 2010, Freedom Heat Pumps already distributes a wide range of heat pumps and associated products. Its distribution centre is located just a couple of miles from Baxi’s factory in Bamber Bridge.

“Being neighbours in Bamber Bridge underscores the efficiency and alignment between our two companies, which we expect will lead to faster delivery times and superior customer service” said Rob Pearse, Baxi’s distribution sales director.

Baxi already makes pre-plumbed cylinders and other internal components required for a heat pump installation at its Lancashire factory and is developing a range of products for the heat pump market.

It recently collaborated with software company Carno to develop a system aimed at simplifying heat pump installations for installers.

According to Baxi this system can save up to 10 hours per job. The company is also investing “significantly” in its training capability for installers.

