Baxi launches heat pump for new-build homes

Baxi also offers a design service for house-builders

The new Baxi Assure HP50 monobloc range offers UK winter heating capacities ranging between 4kW and 13kW to suit the majority of homes.

Designed specifically for use with the Baxi Assure ASHP cylinder the new heat pump is suitable for both standalone and hybrid heating and hot water systems.

Baxi now offers an in-house design service to provide house-builders and contractors with technical support and ensure correct specification.

Training courses are available at Baxi facilities across the UK to provide specifiers, contractors and heating engineers with a thorough understanding of air source heat pumps from specification and design to installation and commissioning in new-build properties.

Baxi’s head of sales, Lee Caulfield, said: “We are pleased to include this advanced heat pump solution within our offering for housebuilders and developers. This sector of the market is leading the way with highly-efficient homes so it is vital that we can provide the new-build market with the most innovative solutions, extensive training, expert design support and market-leading commissioning, servicing and maintenance service.”

