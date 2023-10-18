Baytree turns to Glencar again

Baytree Logistics Developments has appointed Glencar to build two new industrial units of 76,285 and 145,476 sq ft within the Stourton Industrial area.

The speculative development is being built to BREEAM ‘Outstanding, EPC A and WELL ready standards.

Construction is expected to begin on 6th November 2023 and take 37 weeks to complete, with the buildings expected to be ready for occupation by July 2024.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Baytree are at the absolute vanguard of cutting edge sustainable development creating technology enabled buildings designed with flexibility for future change and with the health and well-being of building users firmly in mind. As such Glencar are delighted to be working in partnership again to bring forward this impressive scheme.

“This will serve as the third instruction we have received to date following impressive schemes in Milton Keynes and more recently in Nuneaton for Rhenus in what is one of the most sustainably advanced buildings of its type anywhere in the world.

“Through this our project teams are developing advanced skills and knowledge in sustainable development across a range of technology enabled features, materials and clean air, water, soil and energy. We are very much looking forward to getting on site and delivering an outstanding product that we have become known for.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk