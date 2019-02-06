BBA opens Dublin office to maintain EU presence

The move is also intended to reassure clients in the UK and Europe of the BBA’s commitment to maintaining a normal trading position post Brexit.

Mechanical engineer Oriola Davies, a construction product certification specialist who has worked for the BBA for more than a decade, has relocated from the BBA’s headquarters in Watford to Dublin to help establish what becomes BBA EU. She is a member of the European Organisation for Technical Approvals (EOTA)/External Thermal Composite Insulation Systems (ETICS) working group.

BBA commercial director Richard Beale said the move was an ‘important step’ in enabling the organisation to continue providing product certification and agrément certificates for European clients and customers in Ireland.

“We will continue to deliver the service they need and expect whether they be manufacturers, installers or distributors of construction products,” he said. “In addition, we are completing the process of achieving notified body status for the Ireland office which will allow us to undertake assessment and verification of consistency of performance (AVCP).