BDP opens Leeds office

Merrion House

Leeds becomes BDP’s fifth studio in the north of England.

BDP’s Leeds studio is led by architect associate Vicky Casey, who has relocated from the company’s Sheffield office.

BDP was the architect and engineer for the refurbishment and redevelopment of Merrion House, the 1970s office building now used by 1,900 Leeds City Council staff.

It was also lead-architect for the restoration of The Round Foundry, part of the regeneration of Holbeck and the wider Leeds South Bank district, and has been involved in planning the revamp of the Leeds General Infirmary estate.

Vicky Casey said: “Over the last 50 years, BDP has worked on some fantastic projects in Leeds. With a number of new schemes under way and in the pipeline for us, we felt it was the right time to set up a permanent presence here. The city is thriving, and opening a new studio will allow us to further expand our work in the region and marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the business. As a Leeds resident, I’m hugely excited about building a successful team in my home city.”

BDP’s expansion follows a 21% increase in global turnover last year to £107m, with a £9.5m pre-tax profit. The UK remains its dominant market, expected to account for 70% of its income over the next three years.

