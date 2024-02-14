BDP reveals plans for Swindon development

BDP's plan for Wichelstowe district centre

BDP has designed a mixed-use scheme for Swindon Borough Council that spans two sides of the Wilts & Berks Canal to create a development to anchor the evolving district centre regeneration.

“The designs show a human-scale development with a sense of enclosure and a layering and combination of uses with multi-functionality facilities and concentrated building forms, in a walkable layout,” the architects said.

The east side of the development, Canalside East, will include a block of 14 apartments alongside a gym and cafe space next to the canal footbridge.

The second parcel, Canalside West, comprises a larger block of flats alongside a health centre, pharmacy, community centre and space for offices. This will be complemented by a second block including four units that could be developed for retail or restaurant uses and 12 apartments above. Canalside West would also have a public square that has been designed to host markets or events.

Wichelstowe is an urban extension on the southern edge Swindon, between the town and the M4 motorway. Over the next 20 years up to 3,000 new homes are set to be built there by Barratt Homes and sister company David Wilson Homes, in partnership with Swindon Borough Council.

Matthew Mayes, architect director at BDP said: “The designs for Canalside West have been inspired by the communities, natural scenery and history along the canal, drawing on the combined skills across our practice to create an integrated mixed-use development. It will provide a focal point for the community at Wichelstowe, seamlessly blending new facilities, homes, and activities within an attractive urban setting. Buildings with flexible uses with physical connections such as covered walkways, integrated seating and visible shared entrances will foster a strong sense of community, together with attractive landscaping and open communal spaces which will help connect people with the natural environment.”

