Beale & Co adds to projects advisory team

Peter Kitson (left) and Ben Couldrey

Peter Kitson has joined Beale & Co as a partner. He was previously a partner with Russell Cooke and has specialised in transactional contracts and projects advisory law for 20 years, acting for contractors, consultants and developers.

Ben Couldrey, who started his career seeking to be a barrister, has joined as an associate and was previously with Irwin Mitchell.

Beale & Co’s contracts and projects advisory team has grown in recent years and now has 20 lawyers across its offices in the UK, Ireland and Dubai.

Will Buckby, head of the contracts and projects advisory team, said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter and Ben to the team. Their legal expertise and industry knowledge is first-rate and we are thrilled to have lawyers of their reputation join us. They further strengthen our team of experienced lawyers and will be a huge asset to us and our clients.”

