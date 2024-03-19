Beard posts 9% growth

In the year ending 31st December 2023 EW Beard Ltd turned over £179m (2022: £165m) and made a pre-tax profit of £4.3m (2022: £3.5m).

Sales were up by 9% on 2022, with profitability also improving year-on-year.

During the year Beard won places on several local and national frameworks and was re-appointed to the £8bn Procure Partnerships Framework.

Beard finance director Fraser Johns said: “Business at Beard is thriving. We’ve seen very strong demand for our services over the past year, especially in the education and commercial sectors, and we’ve won plenty of work through local and national frameworks. We start 2024 upbeat about the prospects of the year ahead with a healthy head of work.”

Project highlights last year included completing a £26m extension and refurbishment of Grade II* listed Rhodes House in Oxford and a £17m tennis centre clubhouse for the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Raynes Park. New projects included a £16m Porsche car dealership for Dick Lovett in Newport, Wales, and a £7m transformation of Grade II listed Trowbridge Town Hall.

EW Beard Ltd was founded in 1934 and is today led by the fourth generation of the family owners. It has offices in Swindon, Bristol, Oxford and Guildford as well as a new Hampshire office, between Winchester and Southampton.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk