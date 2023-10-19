Beard starts Richmond college technology block

CGI of the new STEM centre being built at Richmond upon Thames College

The new three-storey building will become the college’s STEM centre, for teaching science, technology, engineering and maths.

As well as classrooms it will have laboratories and workshops for fields such as computers and robotics.

Each floor of the steel-frame building will be 1,300 square metres and will be fitted with an external cladding system to complement the existing college campus. The building, designed by architect 3BM with structural engineer HDR, will have a wildflower roof and photovoltaic solar panels.

Beard has started work following demolition of the existing building. Although work is taking place during term time, the site is kept independent from the rest of the campus, with hoardings, designated walkways and traffic marshals.

The project, which is set to complete in the summer of 2024, is part of a wider redevelopment of the college. The STEM centre marks phase two of works and follows the merger of Harrow, Richmond upon Thames and Uxbridge colleges (HRUC).

