Beard to build Bath's new recycling centre

CGI of Bath's new recycling centre

Bath & North East Somerset Council has appointed EW Beard to build a new recycling centre in Locksbrook Road in Bath.

On completion of the new recycling centre in 2026, the council will close its existing recycling centre on Midand Road and redevelop that site for housing.

More than 170 homes are planned for the Midland Road site where initial demolition work is anticipated to start next month.

Work at Locksbrook will be in two phases – the refurbishment of a former transport depot will be followed by construction work next spring

The council’s own housing company, Aequus Construction Limited (ACL), will develop the Midland Road site and has planning permission for a mix of 1,2, and 3 bed homes for social rent, shared ownership and market sale as part of the Bath Western Riverside housing scheme.

Councillor Mark Elliott, cabinet member for resources, said: “This is a major step in our ambitious plans to bring more homes to Bath as well meeting our commitment to build a new recycling centre for the city. It’s a multi-stage construction project and the current Midland Road centre will remain open until the new site is up and running.”

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