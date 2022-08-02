Beaver signs as distributor for Austrian bridging system

Waagner-Biro's modular steel panel bridge systems

Beaver Bridges has acquired the exclusive rights to sell and rent Waagner-Biro modular steel panel bridge systems, a development of the original Bailey bridge system, across the UK and Ireland.

Waagner-Biro’s panels are single elements that connect to form a lattice framework. Each panel is 2.15 metres high and 3.048 metres long, providing solutions for both permanent and temporary bridge application up to 80 metres clear span.

They come in standard bridge deck widths of 3.15, 4.20 and 7.35 metres with cantilevered or internal pedestrian walkways.

The bridge system is provided with steel, timber or fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) deck systems. All structural components are hot dip galvanised steel.

Richard Kerschbaumer, managing director of Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems GmbH, said: “Having the chance to expand our operation to the UK and Ireland collaborating with Beaver Bridges opens a door to many opportunities that will make us stand out in the British modular panel bridge market. The synergy between our two companies will offer a truly turnkey solution to our clients not seen in the market before, combining all our strengths with a strong focus on understanding our clients demands and making them happen where others cannot.’’

Beaver Bridges chief executive Henry Beaver said: "The partnership between Beaver Bridges and Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems is a match made in heaven, and we are thrilled to have signed this exclusive distribution agreement with Richard and his Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems team for the sale and hire of their fantastic range of modular steel panel bridges. We look forward to collaborating on many projects together over the coming years including major infrastructure projects like HS2 and bringing our unique full turnkey offer to the modular bridging marketplace.”

Henry Beaver and Richard Kerschbaumer sign the deal

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk