Bechtel wins role on Dublin Airport expansion

Airport owner and operator DAA appointed Bechtel for the five-year role following a public tender process.

Bechtel employees will be integrated into Dublin Airport’s existing team, allowing the infrastructure department to be flexible as required during the life of the capital investment programme.

“This is a new approach in the Irish market for a major programme of works, and it will bring significant benefits for Dublin Airport,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “It will deliver a true partnership of people, processes, systems and best practice and will ensure that we have world-class resources as needed to support our existing highly experienced and skilled in-house teams. Working with Bechtel, we will bring a portfolio management approach to the forthcoming capital programme and this will deliver efficiencies across a range of areas.”

Bechtel’s UK & Ireland managing director John Williams added: “We’re honoured to be selected as Ireland’s first delivery partner within an integrated team contract and we embrace the opportunity to set the highest of standards for future infrastructure projects to follow.”

In recent months, DAA has started the procurement process for a series of long-term projects at the airport. Moving ahead with the procurement processes for the works is intended to ensure that construction projects will ‘shovel ready’ for when passenger numbers have recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Essential projects, such as Dublin Airport’s new North Runway and the upgrade to the airport’s hold baggage screening systems, have been progressing and there will also be a requirement for significant ongoing works across the airport campus.

