Belgian and Japanese firms team up for offshore wind plan

Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction and Belgian offshore marine engineering company Deme Offshore have concluded the MOU. The development of offshore wind projects has gained considerable momentum in Japan following the recent introduction of regulations that promote its use.

The two companies point out that offshore wind projects can face very complex subsoils due to mixed sandy and rocky, sometimes soft grounds, together with severe conditions such as typhoons. In addition, seismic forces need to be considered.

“By combining Deme Offshore’s extensive experience and technological know-how in Europe with those of Penta-Ocean in Japan, we will be able to provide comprehensive solutions to these challenges,” said Deme. “We believe that our collaboration will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of Japan’s offshore wind industry, through the realisation of safe and highly efficient construction methods.”

As a first step, the companies plan to start with the introduction and development of advanced technologies that are deemed useful and beneficial to the Japanese market, leading to joint execution of offshore wind farm projects in Japan.

