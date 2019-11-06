Bell Contracting adds Mecalac cabbed dumpers

The Mecalac 9MDX

The nine-tonne payload machines with fully enclosed safety cabs will be used for earthmoving applications in projects across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Bell Contracting bought the dumpers from Kellands Plant Sales, Mecalac’s dealer for the Somerset area. Mecalac’s six- and nine-tonne dumpers come with its Shield package, which includes start/drive interlock, handbrake warning, front-facing camera, fuel loss warning, stop-start control, idle shut-off and park brake test. Bell Contracting upgraded to Shield PRO, which adds skip interlock, tilt limit, rollover lockout, custom speed limiter and idle shut-off (via Bluetooth, iPad or Android tablet) to the existing features.

Bell managing director Pete Bell said: “With a company-wide focus on improving site safety, adopting the latest innovations in safety-critical compact equipment is hugely important. With the Mecalac MDX range, we were impressed with the ground-up product design and unique Shield safety packs.”

Kellands managing director Mark Payne added: “The Bell Contracting team have been loyal customers for a number of years. With operator safety instrumental for sites nationwide, Pete made the decision to specify the latest cabbed dumper technology and looked towards the MDX range from Mecalac.”

