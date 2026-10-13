Bellway profits up, margins slip, buyback proposed

The company complete 9,695 new homes in the year to 31 July 2026, up from 8,749. The company achieved an average selling price of £324,404, up from £316,412. Revenue was up 13.6% to £3,162.2m.

Expenses relating to legacy building safety reached £35.2m, falling from £51.8m. Underlying profit before taxation, net legacy building safety expense, and other exceptional items was up 5.7% to £305.7m, while reported profit before tax including these safety expenses and other items was £270.2m, up from £221.9m.

The company focused on disciplined management of work in progress and capital efficiency, boosting adjusted operating cashflow to £868.6m, up 5.7% from £638.9m.

It proposes to increased dividends paid to shareholders by 7.1% to 75p a share and to buyback shares worth £150m in 2027.

Jason Honeyman, chief executive, said, “Bellway has delivered a robust performance, growing both volume output and profits despite ongoing challenges across the housing market. Our continued focus on operational improvement and capital efficiency has enhanced resilience, driven a significant 36% increase in adjusted operating cashflow and supported higher shareholder returns.

"The UK continues to face a substantial shortage of new homes, while affordability remains a major barrier for many prospective buyers. We therefore welcome the Government’s proposed Your First Home scheme, which has the potential to provide significant support for first-time buyers. We look forward to further detail on the scheme and to engaging with Government on its design and implementation. Bellway has the financial strength, operational capability and land bank to respond as market conditions improve and increase the delivery of much-needed new homes over the medium term.”

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