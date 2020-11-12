Benniman breaks ground for Newport sheds

St Modwen Park Newport

Bromsgrove-based Benniman has been appointed as contractor to build two warehouse units of 30,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft.

The first two phases at Newport provided new buildings for CAF’s new train production facility and for online retailer Amazon.

The two new units are being speculatively developed and will be ready for occupation by late May 2021.

James Irwin Singer, development manager at St Modwen Industrial & Logistics, said: “The first two phases of the development were a resounding success and are currently occupied by two highly-successful companies. This reinforces the credentials of St Modwen Park Newport as a sought-after industrial and logistics location. The next phase provides a further opportunity for both manufacturing and distribution businesses to take advantage of this popular, growing scheme where we’re already seeing the benefits of the removal of the Severn Bridge toll.”

