Benniman gets to work in Leamington Spa

Project team members pose for official ground breaking

The 138,675 sq ft factory is one of four units to be built as the final phase of development at Stoford’s Spa Park, off Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa.

Stoford is targeting an EPC rating of ‘A’ and a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent', as well as net zero carbon in construction.

The new plant will produce plastic products from household waste recycling collections, including packaging for use in the food and cosmetic industries. When fully operational it will be capable of processing seven tonnes of material per hour and will operate a zero waste policy.

Benniman Construction is programmed to complete the development in July 2022.

