Bentley signs deal for predictive maintenance system

aushik Chakraborty of Bentley Asia South and Gan Boon Jin of Strides Engineering at the MoU signing

The MoU is with Strides Engineering, which is a business arm of Singapore’s mass rapid transit (MRT) operator SMRT Corporation. The MoU involves joint marketing of the rail predictive maintenance system.

Bentley is collaborating with Singapore mass rapid transit (MRT) operator SMRT Trains to use the system to improve safety and reliability of metro rail services in Singapore. Bentley and SMRT Trains have completed the implementation of a predictive decision support system (PDSS) for Singapore’s North-South and East-West lines, the oldest MRT lines in the country. SMRT Trains has started the implementation of the PDSS solution on the Circle Line (CCL) in Singapore.

SMRT Trains’ PDSS, which is based on Bentley’s AssetWise Linear Analytics, has been used on the to contribute to improving the reliability of the two older lines across 282km of track and has helped achieve more than a million kilometres between failure (MKBF). MKBF - a measure of reliability used by train operators around the world – defines failure as a service delay of more than five minutes.

Strides Engineering - previously SMRT Services - is a business arm of SMRT Corporation that provides a range of station-based engineering services. Signing of the MoU with Bentley establishes a partnership between the two companies under which both will market a rail predictive maintenance solution that visualises all rail asset information and manages, monitors, and analyses rail conditions.

Bentley Systems will continue to sell, implement, and support its AssetWise solution while Strides Engineering will market and deliver its experience in the domain and add-on applications for track maintenance.

Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, said: “Leveraging technology and taking pre-emptive actions are two very important components in the plan to help us improve and maintain rail reliability for the train lines SMRT Trains operates. PDSS represents both components, and its successful implementation for the North-South and East-West lines has given us much confidence to scale it for the rest of our lines.”

Gan Boon Jin, president of Strides Engineering, said: “Strides Engineering’s collaboration with Bentley Systems on the PDSS demonstrates a firm partnership in combining strong domain and rail operational capabilities with proven technological expertise. The PDSS will enhance and optimize decision-making in rail maintenance. We look forward to bringing the best practices and results of PDSS to other train operators in the region.”

Kaushik Chakraborty, vice president, Bentley Asia South, said: “We are extremely happy and honoured to partner with Strides Engineering to forward our common objective of advancing infrastructure. With our combined strengths and industry experience, we will empower rail and metro operators in the region to improve reliability of the infrastructure that serves citizens and residents.”

