Bereaved family brings flood defence product to market

the Buffalo anti-flood air brick

After years of research and development, the Buffalo anti-flood air brick has been launched to offer a solution to the problem of energy loss and flooding in homes.

Installed in place of an existing air brick, the anti-flood air brick has a floating seal that automatically closes the vent when flood water approaches. A valve is lifted by the pressure of the water, creating a flood seal in the vent and preventing water from entering the property.

The seal will re-open once the flood water has receded, allowing ventilation to the sub-floor of the building once again. The removable grill can be unclipped, which allows for easy inspection and maintenance of the air brick.

It is a passive flood protection product, requiring no human intervention to prevent property from flooding.

This design was the final brainchild of Luke Ruddiman, who died in December 2018, shortly after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. He was just 28. Since then, his family have worked to bring his final design to life.

The anti-flood air brick follows the commercial success of Luke Ruddiman’s ‘non-return valve’ flood defence, which was released in 2018 and has gone on to be stocked in stores nationwide and distributed worldwide by Fernco Ltd (priced £24.99 + VAT). The anti flood air brick joins a range of products, including 110mm and 150mm non return valve, air brick flood covers and flood barriers.

His father, Tony Ruddiman, managing director of Larson Enterprises, parent company of Buffalo Flood Systems, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to bring this product to market. As my son Luke’s final design, we were determined for the world to see it and have worked tirelessly as a family since his passing to bring this from concept to market. We would also like to thank our partners, Faulkner Engineering and Harold Fisher Plastics Ltd for all of their hard work in designing the air brick and bringing the product to life.

the late Luke Ruddiman

“Testament to the ingenuity and creativity of Yorkshire's inventors and designers, this is a product that is incredibly effective, whilst also reliable and passive in its functionality.”

Tony Ruddiman added: “Not only does this product protect against the devastating effects of flooding, but it is incredibly energy efficient, so will help to keep bills down at a time where every penny counts to consumers. As a family, we are delighted at the prospect that there will be a small part of Luke that lives on, protecting homes all over the UK.”

