Berkeley hands Vital £3.8m M&E package

Royal Warwick Square

Construction of six new blocks at Royal Warwick Square is set to start this quarter and Vital will extend the mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Vital has worked for Berkeley since 2006 on projects such as Royal Arsenal Riverside, Prince of Wales Drive and Kidbrooke Village. Its Royal Warwick Square contract in Kensington & Chelsea comes on the back of a similar energy scheme that it is installing on the developer’s Prince of Wales Drive project.

The latest scheme will see Vital install additional equipment into the existing energy centre from the first phase to cater for the extra demand from the six new blocks that are being added, including two boilers and a 210kWe combined heat and power (CHP) engine. The new buildings will see low temperature hot water, chilled water and low voltage connections to serve the new blocks, as well as the installation of a new chiller plant room at basement level and associated roof mounted plant.

Vital Energi regional director Rob Callaghan said: “We have carefully considered all site activity and the wider community to present a construction plan with little disruption, and look forward to implementing the scheme.”