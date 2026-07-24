Work starts on Wolverhampton new homes

The development, facing Wednesfield Road, Tremont Street and Inkerman Street, will include wheelchair accessible ground floor homes. It is part of a second phase of Heath Town regeneration that is aiming to deliver more than 100 new council homes across five sites.

The first phase saw 40 new council houses built on Hobgate Road and one site on Tithe Croft, off Chervil Rise. This came on the back of an extensive demolition programme of vacant buildings, while existing residential blocks continue to undergo major improvements by Wolverhampton Homes, and three new play areas and a football pitch have been created in recent years.

Through a Local Lettings Plan developed with the Heath Town Tenants and Residents Association, the majority of the first phase homes have been allocated to existing council tenants, including those with a local connection to Heath Town.

Phil Davey, head of pre-construction at Keon Homes, said: “We have worked extremely closely with the planning team at City of Wolverhampton Council to agree a high-quality scheme on a very prominent site.

“To see work begin is a real milestone moment and the start of bringing the vision to reality for individuals and families across the city.

“The development will also benefit from heating and hot water delivered via the Heath Town district heating network, which is currently being upgraded following significant investment.”

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