Thinking local brings EcoVadis Gold for MKM

Rachel Constable and colleagues celebrate the win

The assessment recognises organisations that demonstrate strong environmental, ethical, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement practices, providing customers and suppliers with confidence that they are working with businesses committed to responsible operations and continual improvement.

Key to the achievement was a strategy of encouraging local branches to take ownership of their own initiatives, supported by the company, and accompanied by company-wide projects that reduce environmental impact and improve operational performance.

Rachel Constable, head of ESG at MKM, said, “Achieving Gold is a fantastic milestone for everyone at MKM because it reflects years of work happening right across the business. It’s recognition of the way our people support their communities, how we work with suppliers, the choices we’re making to reduce our environmental impact and the way we’re helping customers build more sustainably.

“It’s also independent reassurance for our customers that sustainability isn’t simply something we talk about. EcoVadis looks in detail at the policies, actions and evidence behind what businesses do, so achieving Gold demonstrates that we’re managing sustainability, ethics and supply chain responsibility in a robust and transparent way.”

Recent developments include the opening of MKM’s first two BREEAM Excellent certified branches in Cheltenham and Wolverhampton, expanding the use of electric forklift trucks across the network, strengthening supplier engagement through its Code of Conduct, and increasing access to products that help customers meet evolving sustainability standards and building regulations, including renewable heating technologies, energy-efficient products and lower-carbon construction solutions.

The assessment also recognised MKM’s continued investment in health, safety and people through its Go Home Safe programme, alongside improvements in sustainable procurement and ethical supply chain management.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk