Palfinger davits for East Anglia Two wind farm

The PF 160-5m davit cranes, designed for marine environments, will support material handling, maintenance and service tasks on the turbine platforms. Smulders has already ordered 96 of the cranes for the East Anglia Three wind farm. The two wind farms will supply enough energy for 2.25m homes.

"Wind energy is one of the defining growth markets of our time, and demand for reliable offshore solutions is rising fast across the globe. We at Palfinger anticipated this shift early and made offshore wind a central part of our marine business. With our reliable and high-performance lifting solutions, we support customers in operating offshore wind farms safely and efficiently over their entire lifecycle. East Anglia Two is a major renewable energy project, and we are proud to contribute our expertise once again,” says Iavor Markov, global key account and segment manager, offshore wind, at Palfinger.

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