  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

31 July 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Palfinger davits for East Anglia Two wind farm

Palfinger davits for East Anglia Two wind farm

23 Jul Smulders will install Palfinger davit cranes on 64 turbines it is currently building for ScottishPower Renewables' 960mW East Anglia Two wind farm, off the Suffolk coast.

The PF 160-5m davit cranes, designed for marine environments, will support material handling, maintenance and service tasks on the turbine platforms. Smulders has already ordered 96 of the cranes for the East Anglia Three wind farm. The two wind farms will supply enough energy for 2.25m homes.

"Wind energy is one of the defining growth markets of our time, and demand for reliable offshore solutions is rising fast across the globe. We at Palfinger anticipated this shift early and made offshore wind a central part of our marine business. With our reliable and high-performance lifting solutions, we support customers in operating offshore wind farms safely and efficiently over their entire lifecycle. East Anglia Two is a major renewable energy project, and we are proud to contribute our expertise once again,” says Iavor Markov, global key account and segment manager, offshore wind, at Palfinger.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »