Woodalls appoints in France and Spain

Melisa Armocida

The appointments form part of Woodalls strategy of building local leadership across key markets.

Based in Paris, Armocida joins Woodalls as project director, France, bringing more than 15 years' international experience delivering complex workplace, luxury retail and commercial projects across Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

She joins from Unispace and has previously held senior project leadership roles at WeWork and JLL, where she led complex international projects and supported the delivery of workplace and commercial environments across multiple markets.

Based in Madrid, Sardi joins Woodalls as project manager, Spain, bringing more than eight years' international project management experience across Spain, France and Venezuela.

Marielena Sardi

She joins from Unispace, where she managed workplace projects for multinational clients across Southern Europe. Her experience spans high-end commercial fit-outs and complex workplace programmes, coordinating multidisciplinary teams from design through to completion.

Hans Woodcock, managing director at Woodalls, said, "Following Dana Serrano's appointment to lead our European construction operations, continuing to strengthen our team in key markets has been a natural next step. Melisa and Marielena have both built impressive international careers with some of the industry's leading organisations and bring exactly the local expertise and global perspective our clients value.

"We are seeing significant growth in demand from US enterprise organisations looking to establish or expand their international footprint. They want a partner that understands the nuances of doing business in each market while delivering a consistent experience across Europe. Building exceptional local teams in France, Spain and across the continent is central to that strategy."

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