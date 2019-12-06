Berkeley hands Vital £7m M&E package

Berkeley's Royal Arsenal Riverside development

Vital Energi said that the contract award represented a continuation of its relationship with Berkeley, as it has been involved with the energy scheme at the 88-acre development since 2006.

The work will see Vital supply, install, test and commission the mechanical infrastructure and apartment fit-out for two residential blocks, containing a total of 282 flats. This includes low temperature hot water and boosted cold water services to each apartment, heat interface units (HIUs) for each property and ventilation systems.

Work on this latest phase is expected to start in the coming months with a scheduled completion date of early 2021.

Rob Callaghan, Vital Energi’s regional director for the south, said: “We have been involved with the Royal Arsenal Riverside development for over 13 years, contributing to the regeneration of this area of Woolwich. Our experience and prior involvement in the project places us in the best position to deliver the mechanical and infrastructure package for the newest residential blocks.”

Royal Arsenal Riverside is a mixed-use development that combines listed buildings with modern architecture to create a new community within the London Borough of Greenwich. The development will eventually consist of over 5,000 homes, a Crossrail station, shops, restaurants, offices, a hotel, community healthcare, a nursery and leisure facilities.

Vital put in the original energy centre and district heating scheme, which has continued to grow as new phases are constructed.

