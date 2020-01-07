Berkeley snaps up eight acres of Camden

House-builder Berkeley has agreed to pay Morrisons £85m in stages over the years of the project for the 40,000 sq ft supermarket and surrounding eight-acre site on Chalk Farm Road in north London.

Berkeley has also agreed to spend £35m on building a new Morrisons supermarket and convenience store on the site, making the whole transaction worth £120m to Morrisons.

The deal was reached after an extensive tender process. The site comes with planning permission for about 450 homes and 100,000 sq ft of offices.

