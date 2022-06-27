Berkshire roads revived by shot blasting

FM's Textureblast product being applied

On a contract for West Berkshire Council, VolkerHighways uhas been using a shot blast surface retexturing system produced by road markings specialist WJ Group.

WJ's Textureblast was used to raise skid resistance levels of 10,000 sqm of carriageway – by firing small steel shots at the road surface to improve the texture, eliminating the need to resurface the road.

Shot blasting instead of resurfacing saved the council £200,000 and involved less traffic disruption.

VolkerHighways operations director Kunle Kolaru said: “WJ’s retexturing solution is another tool that can help support our clients by maintaining their roads to a high standard, with ever decreasing budgets. At VolkerHighways, we are always looking for innovative ways to reduce the amount of carbon produced, while ensuring value for money and without compromising quality. We're glad to have partnered with WJ Textureblast to deliver this sustainable project.”

Matt Lowe, director for WJ South West’s retexturing division, added: “We were able to cover up to 4,000 square metres a day. This meant that road users faced minimum disruption to their journeys and roads were ready for traffic immediately upon completion.”

