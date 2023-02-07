Besix-ECB JV wins €167m Brazilian port development contract

Portonave is Brazil's first privately-owned container terminal

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract requires improvements to the existing infrastructure at the Port of Navegantes in Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil.

Portonave is Brazil’s first privately-owned container terminal and serves the southern, south-eastern and central-western regions of Brazil and other South American countries, handling cargo from all over the world.

The improvements to the port structure are specifically designed to allow larger vessels to dock there. The contract includes the construction of a new quay wall in the same location as the existing structure, while keeping the port operational.

Besix is the lead contractor in the consortium formed with the Brazilian company ECB.

The contract award follows a period of early contractor involvement during which Portonave, Besix and ECB worked collaboratively to determine the best technical solutions, develop the design and methods to optimise project cost, and estimate prices through open-book working.

Jean-Baptiste de Ghellinck, deputy general manager of Besix International, said: “Together with our Brazilian partner ECB, we have optimised the design by providing value engineering and presented a strong, competitive solution to the client.

“The client’s terminals are known for their strategic locations around the world, and Portonave is well positioned at the heart of world trade. We are therefore pleased and honoured to be trusted by Portonave for improving its port infrastructure.”

Works will be carried out over 37 months and are expected to start during the first quarter of 2023.

