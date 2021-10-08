Besix picked for Dutch hybrid-timber office

The contract with developer Being and DPG Media involves the construction of the media company's office on the Van der Madeweg in Amsterdam-Duivendrecht in the Netherlands.

The Mediavaert building will have a gross floor area of more than 44,000m² and most of its structure will be made of timber.

Mediavaert's key priorities are flexibility, healthy working conditions, innovation and creativity. The innovative timber construction and the sustainable aspects of the building are seen as the main features of the design, which was carried out by Team V Architectuur in collaboration with Arup, DGMR and Delva Landscape Architecture & Urbanism.

Compared to traditional construction methods such as concrete, the production of timber generates significantly less CO 2 and nitrogen. In addition, trees absorb CO 2 during their growth, which remains stored in the material. As a result, Mediavaert's timber construction limits additional emissions and has a potentially positive carbon balance.

The building has been designed to be highly energy efficient, including an underground thermal energy storage system combined with a heat pump and solar panels on the roof. The aim is for BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification.

“We are very proud to engineer and build DPG Media's new office, the largest hybrid-timber office building in Europe,” said Nic De Roeck, managing director of Besix Nederland. “It is a confirmation of DPG Media's confidence in BESIX, as this is the second time we are building a headquarters for the company. Firstly in Antwerp and now in Amsterdam. The design of the building resolutely focuses on a sustainable and healthy working environment. Most of the structure is made of timber. As an innovative construction and renovation company, we aim with this project to reinforce the sustainable and innovative character of urban development.”

Erik Roddenhof, CEO of DPG Media Group and DPG Media Nederland, said: “Building our Dutch headquarters Mediavaert in Amsterdam with Besix, after having built the Mediaplein headquarters in Antwerp together, is a consistency we are particularly pleased with. With a unique timber design, lots of natural light and roof gardens, we offer both an optimal working environment and a positive ecological impact, while saving CO 2 . We are looking forward to establishing the Dutch media hub with DPG Media here and to bringing together editorial offices, studios, a printing facility and other business units in the Amsterdam area.

In addition to work spaces, the building includes experimental and test spaces, radio recording studios, meeting rooms, restaurants, an espresso bar and a reception room overlooking the Duivendrechtsevaart.

Gebr De Koning is currently carrying out the pile-driving work, after which Besix will start on the execution of the shell at the end of 2021. Delivery is scheduled for early 2024.

