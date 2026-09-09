Equipment sales up at Haulotte

The company said that despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, the market for AWPs globally exceeded expectations, with a positive trend early in the year developing into an 18% increase in activity in the second quarter.

In line with the quarterly revenue release, Europe continued to grow across the vast majority of markets in which Haulotte operates, posting a +19% increase in the first half. Asia-Pacific recorded a -13% decline in sales, impacted by the conflict in the Middle East. After a first quarter below the prior year level, North America delivered a stronger second quarter across all its activities, resulting in slight growth of +1% for the first half. Finally, in a less favorable market environment than in other regions, Latin America recorded a -24% decline over the period.

As of June 30, 2026, equipment sales activity were up +10%, while rental and services activities declined by -22% and -6%, respectively.

Haulotte posted current operating income of +€8 million (excl. foreign exchange gains and losses), representing a current operating margin of +2.9% of revenue. This represents an improvement of +€6m compared with 2025, driven by significant growth in sales volumes, effective control of production costs and continued optimization of the group’s fixed cost base.

The group’s net result (excluding IAS 29, which covers the impact of working in hyperinflationary markets in Turkey and Argentina) is a loss of -€9m which represents -3.1% of sales, improving compared with 2025. Net income was primarily impacted by financial expenses related to the group’s debt and a particularly high tax expense following a €10.3m tax reassessment at one of its subsidiaries, a decision the group says it strongly disputes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk