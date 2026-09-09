Evans returns to Wolffkran

Mark Evans

Evans will be responsible for reinforcing Wolffkran's existing customer relationships, driving sales growth and enhancing the company's continued expansion across the UK market.

Evans has more than 30 years of experience in the crane industry across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Having previously served as managing director of Wolffkran Arabia, he returns to the business with extensive product knowledge, leadership experience and a proven track record in sales, business development and customer relationship management, Wolffkran says.

Dave Holder, managing director of Wolffkran Ltd, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mark back to Wolffkran. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge, leadership experience, and a strong customer-focused approach that will support our continued growth and strengthen our position in the UK market."

Evans added, "I am excited to return to Wolffkran and the UK market. Wolffkran has always been recognised as a leader in the tower crane industry, combining high-quality equipment with exceptional service and technical support, so I’m honoured to be joining the team. I look forward to working with our customers and colleagues to build on the company's strong reputation and continued success."

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