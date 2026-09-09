Growth enables investment at Clancy

The company said the year saw continued growth in new work in capital delivery, including bridge construction and utilities diversions for EKFB and SCS for HS2, and wastewater storage tanks for Southern Water and South West Water to boost network resilience.

The business also mobilised new contracts in the year in strategic infrastructure, including on the installation of a 132kV substation at Sizewell C. Its order book has been further strengthened by new appointments since the end of the period including in high-growth sectors such as battery energy storage systems and data centres.

A strong pipeline and cash position has supported reinvestment. The new Clancy Training Academy in Strood, Kent, will provide practical skills and hands-on training to develop the next generation of industry professionals and upskill the existing workforce.

The business’ skills development and model of direct employment helped to generate £70.8m in social value in the year. More widely the business doubled its funding for the Clancy Charitable Foundation to £200,000 during the year.

The period also saw Clancy more than double its spending on plant and equipment to £13.4m in the year, making sure clients have access to safe, innovative and low carbon technology. This has helped to drive a significant reduction in Clancy’s emissions – the business has decreased its carbon intensity by 51% in the past five years. Absolute emissions have also fallen, by 12.9% in the year, despite continued business growth.

Matt Cannon, chief executive at Clancy, commented, Our industry is under immense pressure to deliver resilient networks, a significant infrastructure pipeline, and value for money for consumers. Against this backdrop, I’m proud of the progress our business and teams have made this year, delivering for clients and strengthening the foundations that will help us meet demand in the years ahead.

“That all starts with trained people, supported by the right tools to do the job brilliantly. Opening our Clancy Training Academy in Kent is an important part of the ongoing investment we’re making on this front. The academy will see an expanded training programme for new starters, as well as upskilling current members of the team.

“This is only made possible by our strong financial footing, our model of direct employment, and our independence, which allows us to take a long-term view, operate without borrowing, and reinvest in what the business and our clients need.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk