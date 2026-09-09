Mainmark helps strengthen Tottenham Hale platform

The work, over a bank holiday weekend, sought to replace deteriorating precast concrete platforms with new, lower maintenance, glass-reinforced polymer versions. To complete the work, ground conditions needed improving for 77 new foundation locations.

Mainmark used its Teretek engineered resin injection solution to rapidly strengthen the existing ground, avoiding excavation, minimising disruption to the wider construction programme and completing the works in just three shifts.

David Hedley, infrastructure lead at Mainmark UK, said, “The successful delivery at Tottenham Hale Station demonstrates how engineered resin injection can deliver precise, measurable ground improvement under extreme time and environmental constraints, supporting modern rail upgrades without compromising programme or performance.”

The existing ground conditions presented several engineering challenges, including variable-made ground and granular soils requiring densification. Mainmark's solution delivered targeted ground improvement to a depth of two metres beneath each foundation using precision resin injection through small-diameter access points, eliminating the need for excavation and minimising disruption to the wider construction programme.

Raj Sharma, contracts manager at CML said: "Mainmark UK demonstrated a high level of technical expertise and professionalism during the platform foundation works at Tottenham Hale Station. Their ability to deliver safely, on programme, and with minimal disruption under challenging conditions was critical to the project's success. We would gladly engage Mainmark UK on future works."

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