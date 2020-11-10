Besix team to build Italian tunnels and bridges

The stretch of road includes the Picchiarella and Casa Castalda tunnels, with lengths of 874m and 1,545m respectively, as well as the Tre Vescovi viaduct and the Calvario Bridge.

The Valfabbrica 2020 joint venture was awarded the contract by Anas, the company that manages the Italian national road network.

The contract, worth over €80m (£72m), involves doubling state road 318 over a distance of 3.1km in the municipality of Valfabbrica, in the province of Perugia in Umbria.

The project will improve connections and traffic flows between the cities of Perugia and Ancona. The existing road connecting the two cities will remain in service for the duration of the work.

The construction, organised into seven successive phases, will take 42 months.

The entire infrastructure will be supplied to the client, Anas, in the form of a BIM model, facilitating its long-term operation and maintenance.

Jan Van Steirteghem, general manager Europe of Besix Group said: "Besix Group is particularly pleased to return to Italy, where we have already built several road projects in the course of our history, particularly in Lombardy and Sardinia. We also have a long-standing and excellent relationship with our partner Donati, with whom we are looking forward to carrying out this project. Together we will deliver first-class infrastructure to our client, Anas, and to the users of state road 318."

Angelica Donati, head of business development for Donati said: “The Italian infrastructure sector is a key economic driver for the country, and it has gained even more importance as the economy tries to recover from the ongoing crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Together with our long-standing partner Besix Group, we look forward to delivering this strategic infrastructure project which will help greatly improve road connectivity in central Italy.”

