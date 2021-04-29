Bidders sought for £24m Dudley Interchange

CGI of the planned Dudley Interchange

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, is looking for a contractor to design and build a combined bus and tram station in Dudley town centre.

It hopes that construction will start on site in February 2022.

The new interchange will be built on the site of the existing bus station, linking to the Metro tram extension that is under construction by the Midland Metro Alliance between Wednesbury and Brierley Hill. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The closing date for tender submissions is noon on Friday 4th June 2021.

TfWM has organised a pre-tender briefing session at 11am on Thursday 13th May 2021 via Microsoft Teams to explain the project and give bidders the opportunity to ask questions.

Tender documents are available through the WMCA's e-tendering portal wmca.bravosolution.co.uk (tender reference itt_948).

