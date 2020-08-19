Bidding begins for £1.4bn of Scottish road maintenance

The contracts cover work including the provision of integrated network management; routine, winter and emergency maintenance; and renewal and improvement works. The estimated total value for the north east of the country is £530m and for the north west it is £900m.

The initial contract terms are eight years with options to extend by up to a further four years.

The exercise is the second of two tranches of procurement collectively covering all four geographical Units within the Scottish Trunk Road Network. Tranche 1 focused on both the south east and south west units with both contracts awarded in March 2020. Amey took on 250 new employees this week for its work on the network in the south west.

Tenderers are only allowed to win a maximum of two units can be won across the network, limited to one in the south and one in the north.

Transport Scotland will manage the procurement process, though the contract will be entered into between Scottish ministers and the successful tenderer.

