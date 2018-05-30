Bidding begins for £90m Orwell Crossings

The main bridge incorporates an opening section over the navigation channel

The project includes construction of two new bridges and refurbishment of a third.

Crossing A is a new road crossing to the south of the Wet Dock Island, which will connect the east and west banks. This crossing will be for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians as a single carriageway bridge between the A137 Wherstead Road and C26 Holywells Road, spanning the River Orwell.

Crossing B is a new road crossing of the new cut, which will connect the west bank to the Wet Dock Island. This will also be for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, as a single carriageway bridge between Felaw St and the Island Site.

Crossing C is an existing swing bridge over the Prince Philip Lock, connect the east bank to the Wet Dock Island, which is to be refurbished for cyclists and pedestrians only.

The contract notice sets out that delivery will be through NEC4 ECC contract form, with Option X22 to undertake the ECI to target price. Between five and eight contractors will be chosen on the basis of their PAS91 selection questionnaire to be invited to submit full tenders.

The project cost has previously been estimated at £77m but the contract notice puts the value of the main works at £90m.

Foster & Partners was selected as lead designer for the project last year. WSP is the client’s engineer.

The timetable envisages contract award in January 2019, construction starting in 2020 (subject to obtaining development consent) and project completion by the end of 2023.

Applicants must first be registered on the procurement system at www.suffolksourcing.uk