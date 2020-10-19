Bidding for Scottish framework goes live

SPA - a procurement organisation representing over 100 public sector organisations throughout Scotland - is seeking bids through its Proactis e-tendering portal for its PB3 framework. Thie framework is the successor to its schools and community buildings framework and will be for the construction of new buildings and extensionsas well as refurbishment of public and social buildings and infrastructure works.

Typical building types could include ones for building, healthcare, emergency services, community use and offices. The framework could also cover residential properties when part of a mixed-use development. Other possible project types are the conversion of commercial buildings for residential use and the delivery of student accommodation.

There are six lots:

Lot 1 - new build work only - project value band 1 (£0 - £2m)

Lot 2 - refurbishment only - project value band 1 (£0 - £2m)

Lot 3 - new build and refurbishment - project value band 2 (£2m - £7m)

Lot 4 - new build, refurbishment and infrastructure - project value band 3 (£7m - £14m)

Lot 5 - new build, refurbishment and infrastructure - project value band 4 (£14m - £25m)

Lot 6 - new build, refurbishment and infrastructure - project value band 5 (over £25m)

Tenders may be submitted for a maximum four lots. The deadline for bids is 27th November 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk