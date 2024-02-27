Bids called for £1.4bn midlands rail alliance

The Midlands Rail Hub Alliance will comprise Network Rail, multi-disciplinary partners and a signalling partner (being procured separately).

The contract notice describes the scope of the alliance as the design and build of new platforms and sidings, up to two new chords into Birmingham Moor Street, widening of an existing viaduct, power supply upgrades, new freight loops, new overhead line equipment (OLE) and various signalling works including the re-modelling of existing layouts.

Network Rail is using a modified NR35 alliance contract (based on the NEC4 alliance contract) to appoint all partners to the alliance. Network Rail and each of the partners will sign one alliance contract.

The procurement documents are available at www.networkrail.bravosolution.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk