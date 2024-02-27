  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue February 27 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Bids called for £1.4bn midlands rail alliance

Bids called for £1.4bn midlands rail alliance

11 hours Network Rail has published a contract notice for a £1.38bn programme of works across the midlands region.

The Midlands Rail Hub Alliance will comprise Network Rail, multi-disciplinary partners and a signalling partner (being procured separately).

The contract notice describes the scope of the alliance as the design and build of new platforms and sidings, up to two new chords into Birmingham Moor Street, widening of an existing viaduct, power supply upgrades, new freight loops, new overhead line equipment (OLE) and various signalling works including the re-modelling of existing layouts.

Network Rail is using a modified NR35 alliance contract (based on the NEC4 alliance contract) to appoint all partners to the alliance. Network Rail and each of the partners will sign one alliance contract.

The procurement documents are available at www.networkrail.bravosolution.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »