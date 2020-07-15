Bids called for £683m Edmonton incinerator

A development consent order was granted for the energy recovery facility (ERF) project back in February 2017 and the waste authority has held several market engagement days with interested contractors in the interim.

The contract notice published this week puts the contract value at £683m.

The scope includes the design, procure, construct, commission and test the ERF including all associated buildings, infrastructure and landscaping works at the Edmonton EcoPark site in Edmonton.

Councillor Clyde Loakes, chair of the North London Waste Authority, said: “The procurement of the ERF is our biggest contract to date and marks a crucial step forward in delivering the NLHPP for our two million residents. As well as investing in a world-class ERF that will prevent landfill and generate low-carbon heat and power for local homes, the NLHPP also includes a £100m investment in flagship recycling facilities which are vital for boosting north London’s recycling rates.”

“As part of our public service to two million north Londoners, we champion the circular economy by helping residents to reduce their waste and recycle more. That’s why, for the first time ever, residents will be able to bring their household items to the EcoPark for reuse and recycling. We’re also building a new community hub called EcoPark House, to help local residents learn about the importance of recycling and reducing their waste.”

The ERF will be the first in the UK to use selective catalytic reduction, as used in the Amager Bakke facility in Copenhagen – often considered the global benchmark for emissions cleaning.

Contractors bidding for the ERF, can find out more information on Contracts Finder and through TED. More general project information is available on the NLHPP website and in the video below.

