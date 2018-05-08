News » Over £20m » Bids called for Bath management school » published 8 May 2018
Bids called for Bath management school
The University of Bath is advertising for a contractor to undertake the main construction of a new School of Management Building on its main campus.
The £70m project will bring together the university’s management courses, currently dispersed across the Claverton Down campus, into a single new 170,000 sq ft building.
A planning application was submitted to Bath & North East Somerset Council in March and the contract notice has now been published in the EU Official Journal. Contract value for the main building works package is put at £35m.
The new building has been designed by Hopkins Architects, with Mann Williams as civil/structural engineer and Hoare Lee as building services consultant.
It will be the first academic building one sees on arriving at the campus, and so is set to represent a gateway to the university and a landmark structure.
More information about the construction opportunity is available via the Delta eSourcing portal.
This article was published on 8 May 2018 (last updated on 8 May 2018).