Bids called for Bath management school

The University of Bath is advertising for a contractor to undertake the main construction of a new School of Management Building on its main campus.

The £70m project will bring together the university’s management courses, currently dispersed across the Claverton Down campus, into a single new 170,000 sq ft building.

A planning application was submitted to Bath & North East Somerset Council in March and the contract notice has now been published in the EU Official Journal. Contract value for the main building works package is put at £35m.

The new building has been designed by Hopkins Architects, with Mann Williams as civil/structural engineer and Hoare Lee as building services consultant.

It will be the first academic building one sees on arriving at the campus, and so is set to represent a gateway to the university and a landmark structure.

More information about the construction opportunity is available via the Delta eSourcing portal.