Bids called for TRU programme manager

Network Rail is taking a single team approach for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) to break down barriers not just within the construction team but between the various stakeholders – including the Department for Transport, train operating companies, routes and project delivery teams.

To help make Team TRU ‘a high-performing, integrated programme delivery team’, Network Rail is looking for a programme partner. The eight-year contract includes project, programme and construction management. The chosen company will be expected to ensure the effective integration of all parts of the programme to deliver the railway transportation system, providing a single point of responsibility for delivery of the programme on time and within budget.

The contract runs for wight years and is valued at £100m.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade is an £11bn railway electrification programme designed to improve passenger connections between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. It covers more than 70 miles of railway, serving 23 stations, crossing 285 bridges and viaducts, passing through six miles of tunnels and 29 level crossings. The first part of line to run electric train services is now up and running between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, with plans for further electrification at Holgate near York later this year.

TRU programme director Jo Griffiths said: “TRU is really moving ahead now with over 90% of the programme in design and delivery. People can see the work across our route each day and a programme partner is key in helping us deliver our goals on this transformative programme for train travel across the north.”

The pre-qualification questionnaire period is now open and will close on Wednesday 5 March 2025. For further information, see www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/003505-2025

