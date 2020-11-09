Bids called to re-roof Harwell donut

The national synchrotron facility

Diamond Light Source (DLS) needs to replace the existing (Kalzip) aluminium standing seam roof to the synchrotron building with a new aluminium standing seam roof together with solar photovoltaic cells.

The existing roof is already starting to deteriorate due to thermal movement. The total roof area is approximately 32,000 sq m and with 96 bays. Each bay includes both parallel and welded tapered and curved sheets, which gives the building its toroidal (donut) shape.

The building only opened in 2007 but problems with the roof have been the subject of legal action since then. It was built by Costain for £260m. Lakesmere was responsible for the roof but went out of business in 2017. As a result, Costain took a £9.8m charge in its accounts after DLS sued and won for the cost of remedial works on the roof.

DLS is looking to appoint a suitable principal contractor to undertake the works under the NEC3 design and build form of contract – either a specialist roofing contractor who is able to undertake the principal contractor duties or a general contractor who will subcontract the roof works to a specialist.

The contract notice gives no estimated contract value but expects it to be a four-year job.

The synchrotron building houses a national scientific research facility. “It works like a giant microscope, harnessing the power of electrons to produce bright light that scientists can use to study anything from fossils to jet engines to viruses and vaccines,” the diamond.ac.uk website explains.

Diamond Light Source is a not-for-profit limited company funded as a joint venture between UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome Trust.

