Bids invited for Paisley housing estate

The contract has a cost estimate of £13.75m.

The houses will be built on the site of the St Fergus School in Ferguslie, which is one of two sites in Paisley being developed by the council. Renfrewshire's plans to spend £86m on housing were announced in March (link opens in new tab).

The council envisages inviting five candidates to bid for the Ferguslie Park project. It plans to choose the candidates by assessesing them on various criteria: project consideration and mobilisation; minimising disruption; post construction and handover; staff management procedures; supply chain management procedure; tools, plant and technical equipment. The contract will include performance conditions relating to fair working practices and community benefits. In addition, bidders will be obliged to indicate the names and professional qualifications of the staff assigned to the scheme.